A 75-year-old man who was injured after he was hit by a cyclist in a southwest intersection on Monday has died from his injuries in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Richmond Road and Crowchild Trail S.W. at about 12:45 p.m.

Police say a man was making his way across the road in a marked crosswalk when he was stuck by a cyclist who failed to stop for a red light.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday.

The cyclist was treated for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on charges and police are investigating.

