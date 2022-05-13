‘Senseless act of violence': Family mourns loss of Calgary mother Angela McKenzie

The family of an innocent victim killed in southeast Calgary this week says there are "no words that exist" to express the pain they are feeling.

Forty-year-old Angela McKenzie, a mother of five, died on Tuesday in what police have called a "road rage incident."

Officers were called to the area of 36 Street S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E. at around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday for reports that two vehicles, a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 grey Volkswagen Jetta, were driving erratically and exchanging gunfire.

Police say "several" homes were hit by bullets, and an innocent victim inside a third, unrelated vehicle -- 40-year-old McKenzie – was killed.

On Thursday, investigators clarified that it doesn't appear that the silver minivan McKenzie was driving was hit by gunfire.

The family of McKenzie's deceased husband, Tyrel Shaw-- who passed away in February-- released a statement on Friday, saying the tragedy has brought them together as they strive to process their grief and heartbreak.

Angela McKenzie died on Tuesday night after her minivan was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary. Police say the incident was the result of road rage between two other drivers. (Supplied)"Angela was taken from this earth far before her time by a senseless act of violence in which she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and as a result of this heinous incident, there are five children who now have to live the rest of their lives with the pain of losing both of their parents in a three month period," the statement read.

"Angela’s heart was for her family and especially her children, so as we mourn Angela and honour her legacy by surrounding the children with love, we ask for everyone to respect the privacy of the children and our family during this difficult time.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support following the news of Angela’s death and want to thank everyone who has reached out and offered their sympathies, thoughts and prayers."

Police are still searching for one of the suspects involved in the shooting, and released photos and video of him on Thursday.

Calgary police released these images of a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting. (Calgary Police Service) He is described as a 25- to 30-year old man with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap and was carrying a laptop-style bag.

Police located the man believed to be driving the Jetta, who was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.