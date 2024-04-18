CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Sentimental helmet' found during search of Calgary home

    RCMP are attempting to find the rightful owner of this football helmet that was recovered during a search at a Calgary home in February. (Supplied) RCMP are attempting to find the rightful owner of this football helmet that was recovered during a search at a Calgary home in February. (Supplied)
    Share

    Who's Kidder? That's the question that police are asking the public after a football helmet was found during a recent search.

    Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to return a piece of stolen property with its owner.

    In February 2024, Mounties were conducting a search at a Calgary-area home.

    Police recovered a number of stolen items, including a "sentimental helmet" that was covered with messages.

    RCMP say the Seattle Seahawks helmet "is believed to have been a guest book at a wedding."

    "One message states, 'Congrats Mark and Lace XOXO Love Mike, Roby, Elias and Tyler.' Another states, 'Congrats Kidder. All the best from your best man.' It also has 'KIDDER' on the back of the helmet," RCMP said in a news release.

    Officials are now working to determine the owners of the helmet and ask that anyone who has information to contact RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News