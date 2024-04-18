'Sentimental helmet' found during search of Calgary home

Who's Kidder? That's the question that police are asking the public after a football helmet was found during a recent search.

Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to return a piece of stolen property with its owner.

In February 2024, Mounties were conducting a search at a Calgary-area home.

Police recovered a number of stolen items, including a "sentimental helmet" that was covered with messages.

RCMP say the Seattle Seahawks helmet "is believed to have been a guest book at a wedding."

"One message states, 'Congrats Mark and Lace XOXO Love Mike, Roby, Elias and Tyler.' Another states, 'Congrats Kidder. All the best from your best man.' It also has 'KIDDER' on the back of the helmet," RCMP said in a news release.

Officials are now working to determine the owners of the helmet and ask that anyone who has information to contact RCMP.