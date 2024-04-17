Serious crash closes highway north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said the three-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 845, south of Highway 519, on Nolan’s Bridge.

Traffic could not pass that part of the highway and was being redirected.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Coaldale is located approximately 227 kilometres southeast of Calgary.