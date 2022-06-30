Several Kananaskis campgrounds closed through long weekend due to lingering snowpack

Inaccessible toilets, muddy or snow-covered tent pads and less than favourable trail conditions have prompted the delayed opening of five backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis country.

Alberta Parks says the campgrounds in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and Spray Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed through the Canada Day long weekend as a result of the lingering snowpack.

The closed campgrounds include:

Lillian Lake;

Ribbon Lake;

Aster Lake;

Three Isle Lake; and

Turbine.

The closures will remain in place until July 6 but may be extended if conditions do not improve.

Park officials say snowpack melt in Kananaskis is approximately a month behind a typical year. Visitors to the parks may encounter snowy trail conditions and there is a risk of avalanche on steep terrain.

For the latest on backcountry conditions and campground closures visit Alberta Parks – Kananaskis Country Advisories.