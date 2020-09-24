CALGARY -- Authorities in Lethbridge have responded to the scene of what officials are calling a "high-risk" incident in the southern Alberta community.

Officials say the situation is unfolding in the 800 block of 16 Street S.

According to a release, police were executing a search warrant on a home in the area and discovered "several packages of concern."

"The Explosives Disposal Unit has been called in to ensure the safety of all," police wrote in the release.

Five people in the home – two people from an upstairs suite and three occupants of the basement apartment – were arrested. Charges are pending.

The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

