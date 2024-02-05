Several train cars derail east of Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure

Part of a freight train derailed east of Brooks, Alta., on Monday.

Images posted on social media show several cars off the CP Rail tracks.

RCMP say it happened just after 4:30pm.

There are no injuries, and there are no dangerous good involved.

Local officials say the derailment has resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 1A from Range Road 142 to 7th Street East.

The public is advised to use alternate routes.