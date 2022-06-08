Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.

Emergency crews responded to a location on 35th Street S.E., a short distance from 17th Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a man lying in the road.

Calgary Police Service officials say the man's injuries suggested he had been hit by a vehicle.

EMS says the man, who is in his early 30s, was taken to the Peter Lougheed Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police confirmed the man died in hospital.

A section of 35th Street S.E., between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue, was closed to traffic during the investigation and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the scene is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.