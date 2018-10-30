Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an undetermined incident in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the 4500 block of Varsity Lane N.W. shortly before 7:30 p.m. following reports an injured man had been found.

EMS officials confirm the patient, a man believed to be approximately 35 years old, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The nature of the man's injuries has not been confirmed.

More details to follow