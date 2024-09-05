Sexual assault charges filed against Calgary massage therapist

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged in relation to two alleged sexual assaults that took place earlier this year.

Police believe the man was operating a massage therapy business from his northeast Calgary residence when they received two separate reports from victims who alleged that they were sexually assaulted while receiving massages.

According to police, on Saturday, April 27, the first victim received a massage at the therapist’s home business on the 100 block of Harvest Rose Circle N.E., where they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The victim left the residence and reported the incident to police.

On Friday May 17, a second victim said they were sexually assaulted during their massage appointment at the same place.

Calgary resident Shi Jun (John) Zhang, 65, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Zhang operates the John Clinic and police say they have engaged with the Natural Health Practitioners of Canada and the City of Calgary Business Licensing and Permits as part of the investigation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it no matter when it occurred by calling police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.