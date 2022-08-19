'She had the best heart’: Friends mourn Calgary woman killed in Evergreen shooting

Friends of a Calgary woman who died in a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday are remembering her as loving, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand.

Nakita Baron, 31, was found dead inside a dark-brown Bentley parked in the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W.

Her husband, Talal Fouani, was also shot. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the pair were targeted by a man who allegedly fired several shots at the Bentley at around 8:20 a.m., before leaving in a black 2017 to 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Baron was studying at Mount Royal University and had recently been accepted into medical school at the University of Calgary to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Baron reflected on her incredible achievement in a recent Instagram post.

"Feeling proud and inspired on how much work I’ve put into my education," she wrote.

"Looking back on my high school transcript my highest grade was 33 per cent when I dropped out of high school and started my hairstyling apprenticeship at 16 years old."

Desdemona Budanov, a close friend of Baron’s, says she was devastated to hear of her death.

"She really got her life on track and she was just such an amazing woman. She's really worked at changing that, and she started school and she was really working hard at becoming her own person in her own way.

"She had the best heart."

Lifelong friend Brittany Irons affectionately referred to Baron as her as her "wife."

The pair were very close friends, always there to support each other in good times and bad.

"A lot of people don't know that side of her, but she was really goofy and fun and playful. She was the life of the party," Irons said.

"She was always that girl that if she was destitute herself, she would be the first person on your doorstep, even if she was in rough shape, to be there to comfort you. She always put her own feelings off to the side to be there for everyone else."

Nakita Baron, 31, died in a shooting early Thursday in the southwest community of Evergreen. (Supplied)

CTV News has obtained the following statement from Baron’s mother:

"Nakita had things she was working on, doing well with Mount Royal classes, exceptional, marks were outstanding, people in class wanted to connect with her because she was so inspirational," the statement read.

"She was doing so well. She excelled in everything she did, personable, liked and so loved. I’m so proud of her. She would do anything for anyone, so thoughtful, caring and loving. Spoke everyday to her momma.”

CTV News also reached out to the Fouani family who has asked for privacy at this time and did not wish to comment.

Friends of Fouani confirmed to CTV News that he remains in hospital in a coma, and say his 18-year-old son has returned from a visit to Lebanon to be at his father’s side.

POLICE CONTINUE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT

As of Friday evening, police had not announced any arrests or charges in the fatal shooting.

Thursday evening, police released a picture, taken via CCTV footage, of a suspect they're trying to identify.

He is described as being 25 to 35 years old, 172 centimetres (5’8”) to 182 centimetres tall (6’), 81 kilograms (180 pounds) with a medium build.

He was wearing a dark blue hard hat with a black hood, a bright orange T-shirt with a yellow reflective vest and dark-coloured pants.

Police are looking for help identifying this man in connection with a shooting in Evergreen on Aug. 18.

The incident marks the 92nd shooting in Calgary so far this year, inching closer to last year’s total of 96.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.