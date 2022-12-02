Shelter wait time for Calgary domestic violence victims surpasses 3 months

There's significant demand for Calgary's Discovery House emergency shelter for mothers and children fleeing domestic violence, with some survivors waiting 112 days for access to support.

In a release, Discovery House Family Prevention Society says wait times are typically 68 days long in the summer, and the current wait time is nearly double that.

"The current housing crisis in Calgary, combined with increasing costs and higher rates of domestic violence have created dangerously long wait times," said society officials in a statement.

Many mothers seeking shelter are especially vulnerable, with 52 per cent of women who arrived at the shelter in 2021 stating they were at severe or extreme risk of homicide.

The waitlist has increased by 27 per cent compared to the same time period last year.

With the increase in demand, Discovery House is asking for donations during its month-long campaign to "help provide better access to long-term housing supports, counselling, financial aids, and more by participating in the Discovery House Gift of Hope campaign."

This is a developing story. It will be updated later in the day.