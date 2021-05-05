Advertisement
Shooting in northwest Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:37PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:52PM MDT
Police are investigating after a person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in northwest Calgary.
CALGARY -- One person was taken to hospital after a reported shooting in northwest Calgary.
Few details are available but police were called to the 2400 block of 23rd Street N.W. about 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
