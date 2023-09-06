Shooting scare at Calgary school that prompted lockdown turned out to be car backfiring

A school in northwest Calgary was placed into a lockdown on Wednesday after concerns that gunshots had been fired.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says Crescent Heights High School went into lockdown at 12:15 p.m.

Officers rushed to the school, located in the 1000 block of First Street N.W., to investigate and search the building.

Police say it was determined the suspected gunfire was actually a car backfiring, and that no shots had actually been fired.

After officers found there was no threat to public safety, the lockdown was lifted.

"The safety and security of students is our top priority, and the steps taken today were according to the school’s emergency response plans," the CBE said in a statement sent to students and guardians.

The CBE says the school day continued on as usual following the incident.