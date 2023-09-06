Shooting scare at Calgary school that prompted lockdown turned out to be car backfiring

Calgary police respond to Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Calgary police respond to Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina