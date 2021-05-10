CALGARY -- This week's forecast is largely cut from the same cloth throughout; periodic instability may drive showers in undulating waves, usually striking out in the evening hours. An upper trough is moving in to replace the upper ridge that dropped us down dramatically this morning. This trough is slated to drive showers into northern and central Alberta, and may even open for thundershowers. Tomorrow, that setup migrates to southern Alberta.

We will fall in with some component westerly wind aloft. Pacific moisture will be an off-and-on feature for four of the next five days. Accumulations are expected to be minor – barbecue plans are expected to be disrupted by this annoyance. Some forecast models also equate tomorrow with a chance of early-day showers. There are few forecast arrays that project heavier showers for the Calgary area – if we fall into a sustained period of rain, it won’t equate to greater than five millimetres.

On the brightest side I can offer, early afternoon conditions appear to be lovely throughout, and today's wind is largely limited.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Plenty of midday sun, late rain potential

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 3 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening shower potential

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Wednesday:

A mix of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening shower potential

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 7 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon and evening shower potential

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 5 C

Two photos today, both of that beautiful red sunset!

Charanjit sent this gem:

And an unnamed user sent along another!

