Showers now holding off through the weekend for Calgary

A slight chance for rain remains on Saturday in the afternoon, but if we can use the past to predict the future, it's a small enough chance that it'll be gone 48 hours from now.

I digress.

This has been a very, very strange week weather-wise, if only for what has, and has not happened yet. First, we had Sunday. That was the wettest day of the year. 10.9 millimetres. Then, Monday, we achieved a new wettest day of the year, with 24.2 mm of rain.

Yesterday, Calgary Weather Records made this note:

Today is #Calgary's first 22°C of the year, which is the latest since 1899-06-14. Typical first is April 28. Record earliest is Feb 27, 1992; latest Jun 14, 1899. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/5VzSmivBJZ — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) June 8, 2022

Today, the tilt from the upper jet will push in gusty conditions, with 30-40 km/h gusts locally. The projected high is 24 C, thus breaking the 2022 warmest day record.

So in the span of five days, we'll have achieved the two wettest consecutive days of the year, followed by the two warmest consecutive days of the year.

You go, Calgary.

Showers Saturday would be a sprinkle, if they happened. There's also a chance for a later-afternoon thundershower, but we can likely put that to bed by tomorrow, all patterns playing out as they usually do. Sunday evening may herald the start of some rainshowers locally.

Monday (and Tuesday) remain rainy, with a large lee low expected to cross through Montana. Depending on where exactly this takes place, another large quantity of rainfall could be on the way for parts of southern Alberta.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 14 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 13 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mostly clear, low 11 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 8 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 8 C

Today's pic was sent by Jeff of the magnificent sunset yesterday from his vantage in Cochrane.

