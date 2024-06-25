CALGARY
    • Siksika Nation to swear in new police commission

    The Siksika Nation flag flies in the breeze on the First Nation, near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Siksika Nation flag flies in the breeze on the First Nation, near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Siksika Nation is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony for the nation’s police commission, Tuesday at the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park. 

    “(The nation’s public safety task team) will assume this pivotal role in upholding the principles of law enforcement, ensuring public safety and fostering positive community relations,” Siksika Nation said in a news release.

    The ceremony includes a traditional swearing-in by Siksika’s Brave Dog Society, which historically was responsible for maintaining order and ensuring the safety of Blackfoot camps. 

    “Chief Ouray Crowfoot and other distinguished guests will share remarks, followed by a reception to celebrate this milestone and strengthen bonds within the law enforcement community,” states the nation in a news release.

    In September 2022, the Province of Alberta reached an agreement with the nation, allowing it to create its own police force, taking over responsibilities from RCMP.

    It marks Canada’s first self-administered First Nation police service in 14 years.

    The ceremony takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    With files from CTV News Calgary's Melissa Gilligan

