CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sixth person charged in Tara Miller's death

    Tara Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street near Okotoks on March 30, 2023. Tara Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street near Okotoks on March 30, 2023.
    Share

    Alberta RCMP have charged a sixth person in connection with the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.

    Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street, outside of Okotoks, on March 30, 2023.

    In January, RCMP arrested four people, charging one with first-degree murder and three with manslaughter.

    Last Friday, RCMP announced another person had been charged with manslaughter.

    Now, RCMP have charged a sixth person.

    Ahmed Chehade, 32, of Calgary, is also charged with manslaughter.

    He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News