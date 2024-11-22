Sixth person charged in Tara Miller's death

Alberta RCMP have charged a sixth person in connection with the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.

Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street, outside of Okotoks, on March 30, 2023.

In January, RCMP arrested four people, charging one with first-degree murder and three with manslaughter.

Last Friday, RCMP announced another person had been charged with manslaughter.

Now, RCMP have charged a sixth person.

Ahmed Chehade, 32, of Calgary, is also charged with manslaughter.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.