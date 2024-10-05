Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones

While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.

Lethbridge County is asking residents to slow down when passing work crews as an alarming number of motorists were seen driving at high speeds.

The county says despite signs in construction areas, crews are being put at serious risk of injury with motorists choosing not to slow down.

The county says drivers have also moved barricades to drive on closed roads, including some that have been excavated.

Fines are doubled for speeding in construction zones and the county says it will enforce those fines for the safety of its workers.