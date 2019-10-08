CALGARY – Drivers in-and-around Calgary faced slick conditions Tuesday morning as southern Alberta was hit with a blast of wintry weather that accompanied the arrival of a cold front.

According to the Calgary Police Service, there were 18 reported crashes between midnight and 8 a.m. Of the reported crashes, three involved injuries, 14 were non-injury and one was a hit-and-run.

Calgary Transportation is focusing its snow clearing and salting efforts on Priority 1 routes (including Glenmore Trail and Crowchild Trail) and encourages motorists to drive to winter conditions and to leave ample space for stopping.

"Crews will continue focusing on these routes until the snowfall stops. That will activate our seven day plan where we will work through our snow priority list," said Chris McGeachy of City of Calgary Roads.

Plowing operations are expected to intensify through the day as snowfall becomes heavier.

511 Alberta is reporting highways between Calgary and the Alberta/British Columbia boundary are either fully or partially covered in snow and ice.

City of Calgary officials said Tuesday morning they do not anticipate the need for a snow route parking ban.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

