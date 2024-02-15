Sluchinski rink from Airdrie will wear Alberta blue at Brier

Aaron Sluchinski and his rink from Airdrie pulled off the big upset at the provincial men's curling championship, taking down the favourite, Kevin Koe, in the final of the Boston Pizza Cup.

Sluchinski says it doesn't get any better than that.

"It meant a lot," he said.

"Ever since I started curling, it's been a dream to play in the Brier and I get to go play in it now. Kevin Koe is one of the all-time greats, so anytime you can beat him, you're happy and to do it twice in two nights was quite the feat for us."

Joining some big names

Team Sluchinski joins the likes of Randy Ferbey, Kevin Martin, Kevin Koe and Brendan Bottcher to have their names on the cup.

Third Jeremy Harty says all the hard work paid off.

"I think that just speaks to how much work we've been putting in this year," he said.

"We put in a lot of spiels and a lot of practices to try and prepare for those types of games and those types of situations.

"It's pretty rewarding when you can put it all together at the right time, so hopefully, we can keep that rolling."

Excited for the Brier

Team Sluchinski will roll into Regina in a couple of weeks' time.

The Montana's Brier runs from March 1 through 10.

The Sluchinski rink will go into the Brier as rookies -- none of them have competed in the event.

The closest was Sluchinski -- as a fifth for Brendan Bottcher.

Sluchinski says he can offer his team some advice.

"I can just show them the ropes a little bit," he said.

"There's lots of different things you've got to do. There's media stuff and just being prepared. Lots of rock stuff.

"I should be able to bring a few notes to the team to help us out."

Confident rink

Knocking off Koe twice on back-to-back nights at the Alberta finals has Team Sluchinski brimming with confidence.

Lead Dylan Webster is hoping they can take that confidence into the Brier.

"It's going to be a new environment for us, playing in front of that big crowd, and bigger expectations wearing Alberta Colours," he said.

"We want to perform and do well, but we also want to soak up the experience. We're going there to win, for sure, but we want to enjoy it, too.

"We want to experience the patch and interact with the fans and get the full experience."