Electricity was knocked out in the town of Didsbury on Tuesday after a small plane came into contact with a power line as it was landing at the nearby airport.

A witness called RCMP at about 8:15 p.m. saying she saw a low flying aircraft strike a power line near the Olds-Didsbury Airport. She reported hearing a boom and seeing a large spark.

Police found a downed power line near Highway 2A and Bergen Road and located the aircraft at the airport.

The Piper aircraft was able to land safely but sustained a broken windshield and some minor damages.

The investigation is in the early stages but officials think the power line can into contact with the plane’s propeller, windshield, wing and tail as it flew under the lines while approaching the runway.

The pilot was not injured and Fortis crews were able to repair the lines and restore power to the town a few hours later.

RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.