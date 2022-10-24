Smith wants AHS middle management on front lines as she plans to restructure
Premier Danielle Smith believes part of restructuring Alberta Health Services should include pushing "middle managers" to the health care system’s frontlines.
"When you have senior people, you do have to pay senior people at a level that allows them to take on that responsibility," said Smith.
"But I'm more interested in that middle-management layer and getting more of those individuals pushed down to the front line."
Smith says AHS will see a major overhaul by the end of the year.
During the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting this past weekend, a motion to fire 700 AHS senior managers and administrators earning more than $140,000 per year was defeated.
Calgary registered nurse Jennifer Denesuk agrees changes are needed within AHS to get the health care system back on track.
"It was pretty much in shambles before the pandemic and when the pandemic hit, I think people on the outside got to see what (a) shambles it really is," said Denesuk.
"The system is broken down and it (didn’t) just start in one spot and work, you have to start at the top and the bottom."
Denesuk says some units were not staffed correctly prior to the pandemic.
"I might have been the only RN and instead of finding other RNs to come in and work, they brought in seven health care aides," she said.
"That's not going to help you on a unit."
SMITH WILL SCRAP AHS AGREEMENT WITH WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
In July 2020, AHS caught the eye of the World Economic Forum, asking it to be part of its Global Coalition for Value in Healthcare.
AHS says the goal was to play a role in shaping the future of health care on the international stage.
However, Smith said on a livestream broadcast last week that the agreement, which includes information sharing, will be ripped up.
Klaus Schwab, WEF executive chairman, has consistently been linked to conspiracy theories of a globalist elite world agenda, where he will take over world governments and eradicate capitalism.
"I don't think he's a medical doctor, I don't think he's a nurse and I don't think he's a paramedic," said Smith on Monday.
"As I've said, I am going to be taking advice from our frontline nurses, doctors, paramedics and health professionals to fix the local problems."
Smith said she finds it "distasteful when billionaires brag about how much control they have over political leaders as the head of that organization has."
"I think that that is offensive," continued Smith. "The people who should be directing government are the people who vote for them. And the people who vote for me and for my colleagues are people who live in Alberta, and who are affected by our decisions. And so, quite frankly, until that organization stops bragging about how much control they have over political leaders, I have no interest in being involved with them.
"My focus is here in Alberta solving problems for Albertans with the mandate from Albertans."
HEALTH CARE UNIONS CALL FOR MEETING WITH PREMIER, HEALTH MINISTER
Members from Alberta’s health care worker unions held a media conference insisting on meeting with Health Minister Jason Copping, and the premier as she gets set to restructure the system.
Mike Parker, Health Sciences Association of Alberta president says there are challenges within the health care system, but they need to be addressed and not blown up.
"This system does work, but it's being starved out," said Parker. "Our hospitals are closed down in rural communities, there is no access to physicians or allied health service, so people are now coming hundreds of kilometres to have their own children."
The United Nurses of Alberta believe problems have been manufactured within the system, but due to neglect and lack of funding for resources that have caused staffing shortages.
"We have a premier who is announcing that her first set of actions is to further destabilize worksites that are already under incredible stress," said UNA president Heather Smith.
Copping was not made available following the swearing in of cabinet ministers on Monday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to the highest in Canada
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: 2wo more cool days before a warm-up
It'll be another cooler-than-average day in Edmonton and across central and northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Nurse who told patient 'to shut up,' accused of sexual misconduct has registration cancelled for 5 years
A B.C. nurse accused of multiple forms of misconduct including sexually inappropriate behaviour has had his registration cancelled for several years.
-
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
-
Scam alert: RCMP warn of 'elaborate' cash-for-gold ruse in Lower Mainland
Mounties are warning of a fake gold scam that has been reported in several Lower Mainland communities this month, saying the fraudsters "put on a pretty compelling show."
Atlantic
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
Hundreds in N.S. still waiting for phone, internet, cable service to be repaired a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit, hundreds of customers across Nova Scotia are still without phone, internet and cable service.
-
Prince Edward Island resort still cleaning up a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into the Atlantic region, some people on Prince Edward Island are still cleaning up.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley hobby farmer warns of cougar attacks on livestock
A hobby farmer in Cobble Hill, B.C., has a warning for people living along Telegraph Road. Two of her sheep were killed by a cougar that has recently moved into the area.
-
Saanich police search for missing man who failed to return from camping trip
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has yet to return from a camping trip. Saanich police are searching for Henry "Hank" Kitchell, 61, who departed for a solo camping trip on Oct. 18 and was supposed to return on Oct. 21. However, he has not returned home or made contact with his family.
-
Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford
Mounties in Langford, B.C., warned drivers to expect major delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.
Toronto
-
FULL RECAP
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal Tuesday
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Two young men dead after their car swerves off the road in Monteregie, Que.
Two young men lost their lives Monday night after their car swerved off the road in Saint-Pie, in Quebec's Montérégie region. Driven by an 18-year-old man, the car skidded off Saint-Dominique Road around 10:00 p.m., hit a pole, and rolled over, according to provincial police (SQ).
Ottawa
-
Mark Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
-
Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Get a recap of up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
Kitchener
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
-
UPSET
UPSET | Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett unseats incumbent Cambridge mayor
Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett has unseated incumbent Kathryn McGarry to become the next mayor of Cambridge.
-
Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors
Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Regina
-
Most southern Sask. highways reopened following icy storm
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions, but have since reopened.
-
'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall
Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.