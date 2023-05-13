Sneaker Swap set for Saturday at Chinese Cultural Centre

A one-day market based around the theme of sneakers will be held Saturday afternoon at the Chinese Cultural Centre.

There will be vendors selling sneakers, vintage/thrift clothing and art at the Sneaker Swap, which takes place between noon and 5 p.m.

What separates Sneaker Swap from other market events is that attendees are allowed to bring two or three pairs of sneakers to sell or trade while attending the event.

There is an admission charge. Early bird online tickets are $10, while admission at the door is $20.

The Chinese Cultural Centre is located at 197 1 Street S.W.