CALGARY ­– The Foothills School Division cancelled classes at six of its schools and Palliser Regional Schools closed all of its schools south of Calgary Monday due to unfavourable weather.

The following Foothills School Division schools will not be open Monday:

Millarville Community School

Red Deer Lake School

C. Ian McLaren School

Oilfields High School

Turner Valley School

Longview School

For an updated list of Foothills School Division closures click here

The school division has also cancelled all rural transportation routes. as well as field trips that required transportation, and continues to assess road conditions in High River and Okotoks.

"We respect the decisions parents make to keep their children at home when transportation circumstances make travel unsafe," said Foothills School Division in a statement posted on its website. "When attendance is low due to winter weather, teachers are asked to provide meaningful instruction in the form of review, practice, and enrichment. Any essential learning or activities that occur will be replicated for absent students upon their return."

Palliser Regional Schools announced all of its schools south of Calgary would be closed Monday.