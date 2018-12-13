A made-in-Calgary program aimed at promoting community unity during the cold winter months is celebrating its 15th year in operation.

The Snow Angels is a campaign that encourages citizens to nominate their neighbours who do their part to help clear snow for others in their community.

Mayor Nenshi says that the program is important because of how it illustrates how Calgarians care about one another.

“Helping your neighbour keep their walks clear is not only important so sidewalks are passable, it’s important because it’s part of how we look out for one another.”

One of the recent nominees to the Snow Angels, Kathy Sokolan-Oblak says she got her family together to help shovel their neighbours sidewalk for the past 22 years.

“It’s the simple family values of helping others handed down from generations that we’ve instilled in our own daughters from a young age,” she said in a release. “Now our newest neighbour on the block helps shovel our driveway on weekends so we get to sleep in a bit, and we’re grateful for that.”

Calgary was the first municipality in North America to adopt the program that has been emulated in a number of other cities in Canada and the United States.

More than 8,232 Snow Angels have been nominated to date. Further information, including how to nominate someone in your community can be found on the city’s website.