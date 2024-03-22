CALGARY
Calgary

    • Snow expected on and off into the weekend, Environment Canada says

    The Calgary International Airport recorded 23 centimetres of snow on Friday morning, while many third-party reports to Environment Canada reported between 10 and 20 centimetres throughout the city.
    Share

    After enjoying spring-like temperatures for more than a week, Calgary and southern Alberta are in the midst of another bout of winter with lots of snow.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says as of Friday morning, 23 centimetres of snow was recorded at the Calgary International Airport, the most at any of its weather stations in Alberta.

    In its preliminary weather report, the agency said periods of heavy snow fell in many regions of Alberta beginning on Tuesday night through to Thursday evening.

    Some other significant accumulations were recorded at weather stations in Sundre (18 centimetres), Brooks (15 centimetres), Medicine Hat (15 centimetres) and Lethbridge (14 centimetres).

    The agency says more snow could be coming over the weekend, but it's only expected to be for brief periods.

