Snow expected to continue into Sunday: City of Calgary
Calgary crews were out early Saturday morning, as snow continued to fall on city streets.
In a media release sent early Saturday morning, the city said crews continue to focus on major routes.
With snow expected to continue to fall into Sunday, it’s anticipated that an additional 10 centimetres could accumulate through Saturday.
Environment Canada said that the city received 6.6 centimetres of snow Friday.
At 10 a.m., the temperature at the airport was -9 C, with a wind chill of – 16 C.
The record for most snowfall on March 23 was set in 2000, when 13 centimetres fell.
A number of traffic incidents were being reported at different points along Stoney Trail Saturday morning, particularly in the area around Harvest Hills.
Edmonton
LIVE
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Lethbridge
Former Medicine Hat police chief suing city, current top cop, officers
After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.
Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange
Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.
Lethbridge police step up efforts to disrupt cryptocurrency crime through proactive policing
The Lethbridge Police Service is just one of multiple law enforcement agencies joining together as part of a proactive policing and disruption strategy to combat cryptocurrency crime.
Vancouver
Borrow a bee colony? West Vancouver library loans out pollinators
Patrons at the West Vancouver Memorial Library are abuzz over a loan program of mason bees that come with their own 'bungalow.'
-
Section of Langley's 208 Street closed after impaired driver struck a pole, Mounties say
A section of Langley's 208 Street was closed off after an impaired driver crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning, according to Langley RCMP.
-
Pole-mounted police radar device stolen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help solving an unusual theft involving RCMP property.
Vancouver Island
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
Saskatoon
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Toronto
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
-
Unknown substance mixed into peanut butter jar ingested by dog in Toronto park, police warn
Police are warning the public of a potentially fatal unknown substance mixed into a jar of peanut butter ingested by a dog at a park in Toronto.
Montreal
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Olympic Parc sports centre closed due to fire damage
The sports centre at the Olympic Parc is closed this weekend after smoke and water damage caused by a fire early Thursday morning.
Atlantic
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dies after battle with cancer
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
Winnipeg
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
-
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
Ottawa
OPP investigating 'sudden death' of man south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers are currently on scene investigating what they call “a sudden death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Hospital first in Canada to try new therapy for chronic joint infection
A research team led by one of the Ottawa Hospital's physicians has treated the first patient in Canada with a new therapy for joint infection.
Northern Ontario
Barrie
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
-
Snowcross Championship returns to Horseshoe Resort
Snowcross racers took to the hills of Horseshoe Resort on Saturday to compete in the CSRA Ultimax Snowcross Championship.
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
Kitchener
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Teen facing weapons charge after BB gun seized during weapons investigation at Kitchener high school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after reports of a firearm at a Kitchener high school.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
London
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.
A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.
Windsor
Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters
Chatham-Kent police were called to two addresses on Raleigh Street Friday morning for reports of two break and enters.
-
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.