Snow expected to continue into Sunday: City of Calgary

Calgary crews were out early Saturday morning, as snow continued to fall on city streets.

In a media release sent early Saturday morning, the city said crews continue to focus on major routes.

With snow expected to continue to fall into Sunday, it’s anticipated that an additional 10 centimetres could accumulate through Saturday.

Environment Canada said that the city received 6.6 centimetres of snow Friday.

At 10 a.m., the temperature at the airport was -9 C, with a wind chill of – 16 C.

The record for most snowfall on March 23 was set in 2000, when 13 centimetres fell.

A number of traffic incidents were being reported at different points along Stoney Trail Saturday morning, particularly in the area around Harvest Hills.