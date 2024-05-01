Snow in the morning, rain in the afternoon for Thursday

Happy May 1!

Expect snow Thursday morning, then it will switch to rain in the afternoon as the temperature climbs to 5 C.

It will be another gusty day with cold winds out of the north.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning in Calgary, five to 10 centimetres of snow is possible.

Things really start to clear out on Friday.

Some sunny periods are likely but keep in mind, it will still be unstable, which could lead to some isolated suppertime showers.

Saturday looks mainly sunny and warm.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as the next system approaches.

Rain will start Sunday night and carry into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Since temperatures should remain warm with this next system, it will be mainly rain rather than snow.

Here is a look at the second wave of snow in Canmore showing nine centimetres on the ruler in this picture (courtesy of Stan Williams).

And here is a picture of Crowsnest Pass (courtesy of Wendy Chen) with no snow as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday.