Snowfall warning issued for Banff Sunday night

A snowfall warning has been issued for Banff National Park for Sunday evening.

Environment Canada is predicting heavy snowfall along Highway 93 from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing Sunday night, with accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres.

Combined with strong southwesterly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h, visibility could be poor.

Snow is predicted to taper off Monday afternoon.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," it said. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, so it might be best to avoid Highway 93 altogether.