'So much variety': Calgary Orchid Show runs this weekend

    Almost two-dozen vendors from all over the world are expected to be at the Calgary Orchid Show at Genesis Centre this weekend.
    Hundreds of orchids from all over the world will be on display at Calgary's Genesis Centre this weekend.

    The Calgary Orchid Show, hosted by the Foothills Orchid Society, features dozens of tropical and temperate orchids as well as other tropical plants, supplies and locally-made ceramics.

    Local growers involved in the show say the types of flowers on display aren't the kind or orchids you find in a grocery store or your local home improvement store.

    Dan Sobering, a Calgary orchid grower, says the vendors at the event will be coming from around the globe.

    "They have so much variety, so many different kinds that if you're looking for something different, then the show is the place to be," he said.

    This year's show will have 22 to 25 vendors, the most that have ever registered, Sobering said.

    He says the Foothills Orchid Society has about 100 members and the show draws in about 1,500 to 1,600 people.

    The Calgary Orchid Show runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Admission is $10 daily and $15 for the whole weekend.

