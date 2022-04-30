'So special': Event provides dresses and suits for graduation

With graduation season around the corner, an event at a Calgary mall helped students in need receive grad wear for their special day.

Grad Town at Marlborough Mall, hosted by the social agency Trellis Society, helps young people receive a suit or dress for graduation in exchange for a $10 donation to the charity.

All of the outfits were donated by Calgarians. In past years, the event only provided graduation dresses for students.

"These youth get to come in and get that piece of clothing that makes that day so special for them that they might not have otherwise been able to afford," said Amanda Maki, Trellis Society spokesperson.

"Getting to see that look on their face when they walk through the doors and see, even the amount of dresses that we have and the amount of suits that have been donated and that they have all these options available to them, not just a small amount that is within their budget," Maki added.