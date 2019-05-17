Wet weather is in the forecast for the next few days but a little snow and rain won’t damper the start of the camping season for Albertans.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says 10 to 20 mm of rain is expected over the next two days for the city and surrounding areas.

The days are still chilly and rainy, but they warm and dry out as we get closer to Victoria Day. Here's our three-day forecast leading us into the long weekend. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/rjdsv17IxE — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 17, 2019

The precipitation is expected to stick around through Saturday but will settle down by Sunday.

Weather and road resources

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.