CALGARY -- On Monday, Calgary and Brooks will be allowed to join the rest of the province in relaunching businesses like restaurants and hair salons.

While some have adapted new protocols and are all set to open their doors, others say there is more work to do before resuming some aspects of business.

“I’m nervous and excited but mostly excited,” said Brianna Hallet, CEO and owner of Swizzlesticks Salon and Spa in Kensington.

Under Stage 1 of the Alberta’s relaunch strategy, the salon and retail components of the business will resume on May 25, but the spa is on hold until the second stage.

Hallet has renovated the salon and reorganized the schedule to accommodate a maximum of seven guests and seven stylists in per shift.

Pre-pandemic, Swizzlesticks could operate all 16 hair stations.

“Everybody is starving for touch right now, it’s going to be really special to give them that first shampoo and scalp massage and just love them.”

Like many Calgary restaurants, The Dandy Brewing Company added a pick-up window and delivery component to keep the business going but it will still wait before it opens the indoor taproom and dining room.

“We’re not quite ready to have people coming in,” said co-founder Ben Leon.

He says the brewery is in talks with the City of Calgary about opening a patio space, and staff are drafting a safe plan in line with provincial guidelines to reopen at a later date.

“There’s lot’s going on down here.”

Leon encourages any Calgarians eager to take in part of Calgary’s relaunch to support local businesses as much as possible.

“Go drink some local beer and just really revisit your city and rediscover all the awesome hospitality in the city.”