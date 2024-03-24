Southcentre Mall hosts special Sensory Easter Sunday

Around 100 families beat the rush to Southcentre Mall Sunday in order to participate in the shopping centre’s popular Sensory Easter event.

The annual event, co-sponsored with Autism Calgary, allows families with children on the autism spectrum a unique experience in a low-light, quiet, no-distraction atmosphere that takes place before the stores and food court opens.

According to Autism Calgary family support coordinator Lisa Vanderwal, Sensory Easter is a smash hit.

“We have 100 families registered for this event,” Vanderwal said. “It sells out within hours. It’s a popular event – unfortunately we have a waiting list..”

She said Sensory Easter offers children and families a chance to play in a low-impact setting that makes them feel safe.

“It’s important for families not to feel isolated, and this is an opportunity for families with kids on the spectrum to come and have a good experience and there’s no judgement here.”

Patricia Knowles was there with her eight-year-old twins, Marcela and Parker.

“It’s a mall that we know,” she said. “The kids are familiar with it, so it’s safe. And then having everything done in a certain order but not super rigid is really helpful for the kids. They like routine, they like to know what’s about to happen, and there are no surprises which are usually caused by something sensory.

“Quietness, the lighting is dimmer – all those things help,” she added.

“The best part is just watching them – they have so much fun - they get excited – and it’s all within a range we can enjoy.”