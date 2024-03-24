Southcentre Mall hosts special Sensory Easter Sunday
Around 100 families beat the rush to Southcentre Mall Sunday in order to participate in the shopping centre’s popular Sensory Easter event.
The annual event, co-sponsored with Autism Calgary, allows families with children on the autism spectrum a unique experience in a low-light, quiet, no-distraction atmosphere that takes place before the stores and food court opens.
According to Autism Calgary family support coordinator Lisa Vanderwal, Sensory Easter is a smash hit.
“We have 100 families registered for this event,” Vanderwal said. “It sells out within hours. It’s a popular event – unfortunately we have a waiting list..”
She said Sensory Easter offers children and families a chance to play in a low-impact setting that makes them feel safe.
“It’s important for families not to feel isolated, and this is an opportunity for families with kids on the spectrum to come and have a good experience and there’s no judgement here.”
Patricia Knowles was there with her eight-year-old twins, Marcela and Parker.
“It’s a mall that we know,” she said. “The kids are familiar with it, so it’s safe. And then having everything done in a certain order but not super rigid is really helpful for the kids. They like routine, they like to know what’s about to happen, and there are no surprises which are usually caused by something sensory.
“Quietness, the lighting is dimmer – all those things help,” she added.
“The best part is just watching them – they have so much fun - they get excited – and it’s all within a range we can enjoy.”
Russia concert hall attack suspects appear in a Moscow courtroom
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be "extremely moved" by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in Sunday from around the world.
Counting sheep: Who came up with this old sleep tip, and does it work?
Trying to imagine fat, fuzzy white lambs, jumping one by one over a fence, is a well-known remedy for sleeplessness. When I used to try this, I would insert a dapper black sheep with a red bow tie now and again — a nod to my inner rebel.
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
