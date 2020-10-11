CALGARY -- A man is in hospital after he was shot Saturday night in southeast Calgary.

Calgary police say they were called to a scene near an Esso gas station at 12 Ave. and First Street S.E. for reports of a shooting.

They found an injured man at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating the incident, but say they have no leads on suspects at this time.

It is also too early to know if it was the result of a targeted or random attack.