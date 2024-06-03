Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season

LETHBRIDGE -

Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months.

Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.

"We're always looking for growth. And we know that every year is going to be a little bit better than the last. ... Great opportunities for people to come down to Lethbridge and our region to see what we have to offer," said Dominika Wojcik, senior director of communications for Tourism Lethbridge.

Plenty of sites outside of Lethbridge are getting ready as well.

Waterton National Park typically sees about 500,000 people visit each year.

About half of all visitors will go in July and August.

"We've gone through tough times but it feels like everything is finally behind us," said Shameer Suleman, president of the Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce.

"Everything is open. The park is in amazing shape right now. The visitors' centre looks great. The business community is ready with open arms."

While most will want to travel this summer, it might be more difficult to hit the road.

Inflation has left would-be travellers with less disposable income.

But there are ways to save during summer travels.

"A lot of airlines actually continue to offer acceptable fares for people who are looking to book in advance. ... There's a lot of credit cards that offer different kinds of points. Particularly if you're looking at travel points, now is the time for you to use them,” said Omar Kaywan, co-founder of Goose Insurance.

Still, the rising cost of living could see more people opt for a staycation this summer.

Tourism Lethbridge hopes more locals will take advantage of the attractions and events closer to home.

"We have a lot of things to offer here," Wojcik said.