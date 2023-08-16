Southern Alberta museum goes big with giant chess game
Chess masters from far and wide might want to check out a new exhibit set up outside Lethbridge's Galt Museum.
An outdoor chess board, complete with mammoth pieces, is ready for players looking to test out their skills in a new way.
The initiative is a partnership between the museum and Lethbridge's chess club, which meets at the facility on a weekly basis.
The pieces were handcrafted from walnut and maple and were donated the museum by the Chinook Woodturning Guild in 2013.
They were originally on display at Casa, the city's art institute and gallery, but when Galt took over, it decided to build a giant chess board outside for visitors to use.
"This chess set is unique; it's one of a kind," said Darrin Martens, the Galt Museum's CEO.
"It's the 10-year anniversary of this chess set that the Galt has had and having it and being able to play outdoors in this beautiful environment is really, really important for us."
Members of the chess club say they have dozens of people coming to play every week, either at the Galt or at Lethbridge College on Mondays.
"Many of them are very regular and it's because they really enjoy the game," said Klaus Jericho, one of the chess club's members.
"The nice thing is you don't need anything. You just get in your car, leave your house and play chess."
The giant chess board is available for rent throughout the week and the pieces need to be signed out from the front desk.
More details on the Galt Museum and Archives can be found online.
