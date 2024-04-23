Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery

A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.

Allison Shulson acquired the money on the March 13 Western 6-49 draw.

She says she buys tickets with her husband twice a week.

When I checked [the ticket] on my phone, I couldn’t believe it," she said in a Tuesday news release. "My husband was working out of town, so I had to call him."

"I was just screaming. He thought I was having a heart attack."

Shulson, who lives in Medicine Hat, bought the ticket from a Circle K on 20 Street N.E.

She says she and her husband are going to use the money to travel.

"We like camping, and we have two big dogs – so we’re going to take them camping through B.C. all summer long."

Shulson won the jackpot by matching all six main numbers selected in the draw.