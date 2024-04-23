CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery

    Allison Shulson won $2 million on the March 13, 2024 Western 6-49 lottery draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Allison Shulson won $2 million on the March 13, 2024 Western 6-49 lottery draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
    Share

    A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.

    Allison Shulson acquired the money on the March 13 Western 6-49 draw.

    She says she buys tickets with her husband twice a week.

    When I checked [the ticket] on my phone, I couldn’t believe it," she said in a Tuesday news release. "My husband was working out of town, so I had to call him."

    "I was just screaming. He thought I was having a heart attack."

    Shulson, who lives in Medicine Hat, bought the ticket from a Circle K on 20 Street N.E.

    She says she and her husband are going to use the money to travel.

    "We like camping, and we have two big dogs – so we’re going to take them camping through B.C. all summer long."

    Shulson won the jackpot by matching all six main numbers selected in the draw.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News