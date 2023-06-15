Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
The smoke has reduced air quality and visibility.
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary's Air Quality Health Index sat at 8 or high risk, which can cause coughing and throat irritation.
"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations," warned Environment and Climate Change Canada in its statement.
People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant or who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.
The air quality advisory was also issued for much of the surrounding area.
For more information you can visit Environment Canada's website.
