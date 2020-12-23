CALGARY -- Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and Kananaskis Country have issued special avalanche warnings to backcountry users across a swath of southern Alberta and B.C. mountain regions, which will remain in effect until Dec. 27.

The warning is widespread and applies to the following forecast regions:

Kootenay-Boundary

South Columbia

North Columbia

Purcells

Cariboos

North Rockies

South Rockies

Lizard Range-Flathead

Banff National Park

Yoho National Park

Glacier National Park

Waterton Lakes National Park

Kananaskis Country

A map of the regions included can be found online.

Officials say the snowpack is "currently in a precarious state throughout these regions" due to the presence of a critical, weak layer 60–100 centimetres below the snow surface.

Winter storms that blew across western Canada in recent days added sufficient snow above the weak layer to bring the snowpack to a point where large avalanches can be easily triggered by people on snowshoes, skis, or snowmobiles.

“With indoor gatherings restricted by the pandemic, we recognize many of us will want to spend time outdoors in our beautiful backcountry over the holidays,” said James Floyer, forecast program supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

“People must be aware that even though the weather has settled, dangerous avalanche conditions remain throughout much of western Canada. There is a serious potential for large, human-triggered avalanches at this time.”

Backcountry users — including those going outside ski area boundaries — are advised to make conservative terrain choices and stick to low-angle or densely forested slopes. Slopes steep enough for an avalanche should be approached with extra caution, and users should be on the lookout for terrain traps like cliffs, rocks, gullies, and creek beds, which can make the consequences of even a small avalanche even worse.

“We know sunny weather can give people a false sense of security when they venture into the backcountry,” said Floyer. “This is not the time to let your guard down. Steep, open slopes will look tempting but are best left alone for now.”

Kananaskis Public Safety officials also announed on social media that avalanche control is planned for the East end of Rundle and the backside of the third sister at 10 a.m. on the Dec. 23. As a result, no skiing or activities is permitted in the area at this time.

The area is expected to reopen on the evening of Dec. 23.

Those heading to the mountains to snowshoe or explore the front and backcountry should also be aware that several popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain. Users should plan ahead and research routes to ensure dangerous areas are avoided, or a certified guide should be hired to lead your party.

More information can be found on the Parks Mountain Safety website.

Backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe and shovel — and the knowledge to use it.