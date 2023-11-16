CALGARY
Calgary

    • Speed, alcohol believed factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police

    A woman died following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Nov. 15, 2023. A woman died following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Nov. 15, 2023.

    Calgary police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday.

    The single-vehicle collision happened near the Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail S.E. interchange at 1:30 p.m.

    Police say a 2007 Infiniti G35 had exited from Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail to northbound Deerfoot Trail and was approaching the Southland Drive exit when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to mount the curb.

    The Infiniti subsequently went off the road and struck a concrete support beam.

    The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Anyone with dash-cam footage or information about the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

