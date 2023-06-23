Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The collision happened on westbound McKnight, west of Deerfoot Trail, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a man on a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R1000 began braking heavily as he approached a 2016 Honda CR-V stopped in traffic in front of him. The motorcyclist allegedly attempted to steer his bike around the Honda as he approached it, but hit the corner of the vehicle, causing him to lose control.

"The motorcycle fell onto its side and slid onto the concrete divider separating McKnight Boulevard from southbound Deerfoot Trail before coming to a rest on top of the rider," police said in a Friday news release.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men in their 20s who were inside the Honda weren't injured.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage of it to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously though Crime Stoppers.