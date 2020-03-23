CALGARY -- Spruce Meadows has cancelled the 2020 edition of four of its premiere show jumping events.

The decision was announced Monday in a letter from Spruce Meadows president and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott.

"It is with enormous regret that the Spruce Meadows Management team, with full respect and compliance with the recent World Health Organization, Canadian federal and provincial government guidelines, has made the difficult, but prudent decision, effective March 23, 2020 to officially cancel the Spruce Meadows Summer Series," it read.

"The health and well-being of our sponsors and their employees, our competitors, officials, volunteers, fans, the media, Spruce Meadows’ staff and the community at large is of paramount importance to us."

The list of cancelled events includes:

The 'National': June 4-7

The 'Continental': June 11-14

The 'Pan American': June 25-28

The 'North American': July 1-5

"We are in this together and are making operational decisions to safeguard everyone, for today and for our future. We thank you for your continued support, understanding patience and loyalty."

FC Cavalry, which plays out of Spruce Meadows, faces uncertainty after the Canadian Premier League postponed the start of the 2020 season on March 20. Southern-Heathcott's letter made no mention of the soccer team.