Advertisement
Stabbing in northeast neighbourhood sends 1 to hospital, suspect arrested
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 7:16AM MST
A CPS member examines an area outside of a home on Templemont Drive N.E. during Thursday night's investigation into a stabbing.
Share:
CALGARY -- One person was transported to hospital following a Thursday night stabbing in the community of Temple.
Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Templemont Drive. N.E. shortly after 7 p.m. following reports of an attack.
A male suffering from a stab wound was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Officers located and arrested a suspect, age and gender not confirmed, in connection with the stabbing. Charges are pending.