CALGARY -- One person was transported to hospital following a Thursday night stabbing in the community of Temple.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Templemont Drive. N.E. shortly after 7 p.m. following reports of an attack.

A male suffering from a stab wound was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Officers located and arrested a suspect, age and gender not confirmed, in connection with the stabbing. Charges are pending.