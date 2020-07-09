Advertisement
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends man to hospital
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:18AM MDT
CALGARY -- A man is in hospital following a stabbing in southeast Calgary early Thursday.
Police were called to the 2200 block of 48th Street S.E. just after 2 a.m. for reports of a disturbance and found a man suffering slash wounds.
He was taken to hospital and was not being cooperative with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.