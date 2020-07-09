CALGARY -- A man is in hospital following a stabbing in southeast Calgary early Thursday.

Police were called to the 2200 block of 48th Street S.E. just after 2 a.m. for reports of a disturbance and found a man suffering slash wounds.

He was taken to hospital and was not being cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.