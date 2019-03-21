A civilian staff member at the Drumheller Federal Institution has been charged after allegedly bringing drugs and other contraband items into the prison.

Police were called to the facility on March 10 after security detained a female employee.

Sarah Kathleen Blanke, 40, of Drumheller is charged with;

One count of trafficking in Methamphetamine

One count of trafficking cannabis 'shatter'

One charge for introducing contraband to a penitentiary

Blanke has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2019.

Anyone who suspects illegal activity in their community can contact RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).