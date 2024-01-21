Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
Those conditions are creating a haze over the city due to elevated pollution levels.
The air quality index Sunday morning at 7 a.m. was six on a scale of 10, somewhere between moderate and high risk.
In general, there’s no need to modify outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms like coughing or throat irritation, according to Environment Canada's website. Those at-risk, such as children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease or asthma are recommended to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities.
Air quality is expected to improve throughout Sunday and Monday.
