Stampede's Coke Stage lineup features Allesia Cara, Carly Rae Jepsen and The New Pornographers

Music fans will have an abundance of free shows at their disposal during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, including the debut of an all new Coca-Cola Stage on the grounds.

The Calgary Stampede released this year's Coca-Cola Stage lineup on Thursday, a day after the Nashville North lineup was unveiled.

Headliners for the Coke Stage, which will be found along the banks of the Elbow River in the southwest corner of the grounds instead of its familiar haunt near Weadickville, include Milky Chance, Allesia Cara, Milky Chance, Kaskede, Alexisonfire, Cold War Kids, Tokyo Police Club and The New Pornographers.

All Coca-Cola Stage and Nashville North performances are free with admission to Stampede Park.

Thursday, July 7

JP Saxe

renforshort

Friday, July 8

Bahamas

Half Moon Run

The Man Who

Matt Masters

Ryan Lindsay

Saturday, July 9

SAINt JHN

Jazz Cartier

Cartel Madras

Taylr

Devon Cole

Sunday, July 10

Milky Chance

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Shaela Miller

Kyle McKearney

Monday, July 11

Alexisonfire

Cleopatrick

Chastity

Taylor-Rae

Melissa Livingstone

Tuesday, July 12

July Talk

The Beaches

JESSIA

Josh Sahunta

Maddie Storvold

Wednesday, July 13

Tash Sultana

Allan Rayman

Ruby Waters

Don Amero

Clerel

Thursday, July 14

Carly Rae Jepsen

Tyler Shaw

Brittany Kennell

Apollo Suns

Friday, July 15

Cold War Kids

Wolf Parade

The New Pornographers

Tokyo Police Club

Saturday, July 16

Kaskade

Whipped Cream

Felix Cartal

wuki

Command Sisters

Miesha & The Spanks

Sunday, July 17

Alessia Cara

Kiesza

School of Rock