Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record

The anticipation was building for three years, so you may not be surprised to hear that so many Calgarians were itching to get back to a "normal" Stampede.

More than 300,000 people flocked to Friday's morning parade to take in the sights and sounds of the city's premiere event ⁠— and those numbers didn't slow down when it came to attendance on the grounds.

"Friday really kicked things off well with over 130,000 people," communications manager Kristen Anderson said. "We were pumped."

There were 130,177 people, to be exact. That's a daily attendance record for the first full day of festivities, commonly referred to as "Parade Friday."

The numbers brought the total 2022 attendance to 154,713 after almost 25,000 showed up to Thursday's sneak a peek event.

"That says a lot," Anderson continued. "There's nothing better. The Stampede is Calgary, and vice versa. People need it and are ready to celebrate and come together again."